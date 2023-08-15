Trump Promises to Present an ‘Irrefutable REPORT’ Within the Next Week That Will Exonerate Him and Prove 2020 Georgia Vote Was ‘Rigged’

Former president Donald Trump reacted to the fourth set of criminal charges leveled against him this calendar year in Georgia on Tuesday morning by promising that a forthcoming “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable Report” would prove that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election and vindicate his actions in its wake.

On Monday night, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed an indictment against Trump charging him with 13 felonies. Eighteen others, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jenna Ellis, and John Eastman also face charges related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In January 2021, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the minimum number of votes needed to swing Georgia into his column. On Monday morning, Trump defended his actions by alleging that it was his enemies who “rigged” the election.

“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” vented Trump on Truth Social. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT.”

Then on Tuesday, Trump vowed to prove — once and for all — that the vote in Georgia was “rigged” against him:

A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!

Previous promises of definitive proof of election fraud have fallen flat. In November 2020, just days after the election, Giuliani held an infamous press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — a small business in Pennsylvania that Trump mistook for the Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons, Philadelphia,” tweeted Trump about the soon-to-be pilloried event.

