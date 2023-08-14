Trump Melts Down Over ‘SLIME’ He Says Stole Election And Potentially Tampers With Key Witness As Georgia Grand Jury Convenes

Former president Donald Trump melted down on Truth Social Monday morning as a grand jury prepared to hear about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, even potentially tampering with a key witness in the case.

“I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” began Trump in all-caps. “NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

He continued:

WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.

Willis’s proposed charges against the former president are expected to pertain to a January 2, 2021 call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he urged Raffensperger to “find” the exact number of votes he needed to overtake Joe Biden’s lead in the Peach State while asserting that he had in fact won the state by “hundreds of thousands of votes.”

Trump has already been indicted three times this year — twice by the Department of Justice and once by a grand jury in New York. Last month, Special Counsel Jack Smith brought federal charges against Trump for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including in Georgia.

The former president completed his tantrum by placing a target on the back of a potentially important witness in the case, former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.

“I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff [sic] Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t,” argued Trump before laying into Duncan, who is a Republican with the first name Geoff. “I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!”

