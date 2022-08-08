Former President Donald Trump tried to keep wounded vets out of his grand July parade back in 2018 because he thought the optics would look bad for him.

That’s according to a stunning new report in The New Yorker Monday. In a selection excerpted from their upcoming book, authors Susan Glasser and Peter Baker reveal the former president had been inspired to do a big celebration of the military after he’d seen Bastile Day festivities in France. But according to Glasser and Baker, one thing that Trump had not liked from the French parade was the sight of wheelchair-bound soldiers who were missing limbs.

“Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade,” Trump reportedly told John Kelly — the retired Marine Corps general who was then Trump’s chief of staff.. “This doesn’t look good for me.”

Kelly, according to Glasser and Baker, was aghast — given that his own son Robert had been killed during combat in Afghanistan.

“Those are the heroes,” Kelly told Trump. “In our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than they are—and they are buried over in Arlington.”

“I don’t want them,” Trump replied. “It doesn’t look good for me.”

In a subsequent meeting about the parade, Air Force general Paul Selva told Trump he objected to the whole idea of this type of parade showing off military might.

“It’s what dictators do,” Selva told Trump.

Trump, back in 2018, reportedly balked at visiting a cemetery in Frances where 1,800 U.S. Marines who died in battle are buried.

“Why should I go to that cemetery?” Trump reportedly said. “It’s filled with losers.”

