President Donald Trump said he’s not against the idea of having his face added to Mt. Rushmore, even as he swatted “fake news” reports that suggest he took the initiative to make that happen.

“This is Fake News by the failing New York Times & bad ratings CNN,” Trump tweeted Sunday night. “Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

Trump was responding to a Times report citing an unnamed Republican official who told reporters that in 2019, a White House aide asked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s office about the process for adding another face to Mt. Rushmore.

CNN also recounted Noem saying she and Trump had a conversation in 2018 that touched on him getting on the monument.

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand, and so I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore,'” Noem recalled. “And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'”

