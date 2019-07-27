President Donald Trump today apparently endorsed a Senate measure that would label a left-wing movement known as Antifa as domestic terrorists.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA … a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others),” Trump said Saturday afternoon.

The president is apparently referring to a resolution sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that would designate Antifa as domestic terrorists.

“Antifa is a group of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their unhinged agenda through aggressive violence,” Cruz said when he introduced the resolution last week.

ICYMI at today’s @senjudiciary hearing: I urged FBI Director Wray to open a RICO investigation into Antifa. pic.twitter.com/zlkTcKW0kb — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 23, 2019

At a hearing earlier this week, Cruz also urged FBI Director Chris Wray to investigate Antifa.

During the same hearing, Wray said the majority of domestic terrorism cases the FBI investigates is linked to “white supremacist violence.”

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com