President Donald Trump shut down a reporter who asked why he hadn’t yet revealed a plan to get unemployed Americans back to work following the coronavirus pandemic, calling her a “rude person” on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, why haven’t you announced a plan to get 36 million unemployed Americans back to work. You’re overseeing historic economic despair. What’s the delay?” questioned the reporter, prompting President Trump to reply, “Oh, I think we’ve announced a plan. We’re opening up our country.”

“Just a rude person, you are,” he snapped, before continuing, “We are opening up our country and we are opening it up very fast. The plan is that each state is opening and it’s opening up very effectively. And when you see the numbers, I think even you will be impressed, which is pretty hard to impress you.”

Though the reporter responded by noting that “a lot of these jobs are not coming back,” President Trump waved his finger, cutting her off, before moving onto the next question.

