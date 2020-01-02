White House social media director Dan Scavino shared a video purporting to show a man getting zapped while trying to steal a Trump-Pence 2020 campaign sign off someone’s lawn.

Scavino, President Donald Trump’s Twitter handler often referred to as the “conductor of the Trump Train,” shared the video on the president’s preferred social media platform.

“⚡️When this guy with Trump Derangement Syndrome went to steal a #TrumpPence campaign sign there was one problem, it was electrified,” he wrote, along with a short video of a man getting electrocuted trying to grab the sign:

⚡️When this guy with Trump Derangement Syndrome went to steal a #TrumpPence campaign sign there was one problem, it was electrified…. pic.twitter.com/4YsnHqGTS6 — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 2, 2020

It earned a like from Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser.

IvankaTrump liked this tweet: https://t.co/vDizVSS0C8 — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 2, 2020

