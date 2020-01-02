comScore

Trump Social Media Chief Shares Video of Man Getting Electrocuted Trying to Steal 2020 Campaign Sign

By Mediaite StaffJan 2nd, 2020, 9:53 am

White House social media director Dan Scavino shared a video purporting to show a man getting zapped while trying to steal a Trump-Pence 2020 campaign sign off someone’s lawn.

Scavino, President Donald Trump’s Twitter handler often referred to as the “conductor of the Trump Train,” shared the video on the president’s preferred social media platform.

“⚡️When this guy with Trump Derangement Syndrome went to steal a #TrumpPence campaign sign there was one problem, it was electrified,” he wrote, along with a short video of a man getting electrocuted trying to grab the sign:

It earned a like from Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior adviser.

