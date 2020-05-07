American mercenary Luke Denman, who was captured along with other Americans during a failed coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, claimed President Donald Trump commanded the mission in an edited “confession” video that aired on Venezuelan television Wednesday.

The plan was ambitious: Denman, along with other American mercenaries and Venezuelan nationals, planned to storm Venezuela and abduct Maduro between Sunday and Monday, but were soon captured as they entered La Guaira from Colombia by boat.

Denman and fellow former U.S. serviceman Airan Berry were among those captured, while eight were reportedly killed.

In the video, Denman explained that the plan was to capture Maduro, secure an airport, and then fly the Venezuelan president back to the United States.

After being asked “who commands” former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, who claimed responsibility for the coup attempt, Denman replied, “President Donald Trump.”

Denman also claimed that Goudreau, through his private security company Silvercorp USA, provided the mercenaries with weapons and tactical uniforms.

According to the Washington Post, Goudreau had previously boasted about backing from Washington, telling U.S.-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s alleged strategist J.J. Rendón, “Washington is fully aware of your direct participation in the project and I don’t want them to lose faith.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied involvement in the coup attempt, commenting, “If we had been involved, it would have gone differently.”

“We will start the process of trying to figure a way if, in fact, these are Americans that are there, that we can figure out a path forward… We want to get every American back,” Pompeo also said, adding, “If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we will use every tool that we have available to try and get them back.”

President Trump also denied U.S. involvement, telling reporters, “It has nothing to do with our government.”

