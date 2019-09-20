Elizabeth Warren called for President Donald Trump to be impeached earlier this year after the release of the Mueller report.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended her opposition to impeachment thus far. The House Judiciary Committee has been engaged in an impeachment inquiry, though there’s been some mixed messaging on that front.

Warren tonight went off on Twitter after the reporting that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden‘s son. She argues that Trump basically thinks he’s “above the law” now because he knows Congress won’t take any action.

Warren even says that “by failing to act, Congress is complicit.”

After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

Mitch McConnell is also complicit. The Senate must vote on the bill, already passed by the House, to help states and localities protect themselves from the foreign attacks on our elections that the President has previously welcomed. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

In 1974, Democrats and Republicans united in support of impeachment not out of mutual contempt for Nixon but mutual respect for the rule of law. Congress refused to be complicit in future law-breaking by Nixon or other presidents. It’s time for this Congress to step up and act. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

