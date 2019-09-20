comScore

Warren Renews Call for Impeachment After Trump Ukraine Report: ‘By Failing to Act, Congress Is Complicit’

By Josh FeldmanSep 20th, 2019, 7:57 pm

Elizabeth Warren called for President Donald Trump to be impeached earlier this year after the release of the Mueller report.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended her opposition to impeachment thus far. The House Judiciary Committee has been engaged in an impeachment inquiry, though there’s been some mixed messaging on that front.

Warren tonight went off on Twitter after the reporting that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden‘s son. She argues that Trump basically thinks he’s “above the law” now because he knows Congress won’t take any action.

Warren even says that “by failing to act, Congress is complicit.”

