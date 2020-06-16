President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform Tuesday at the White House.

The president has been vague on what the order will actually entail.

“Basically we’re going to be talking about things that we’ve been watching and seeing for the last month,” Trump said Monday, regarding Tuesday’s signing. “And we’re going to have some solutions — I think some good solutions. And some of it, as you know, it’s about great people. We need great people in our police departments, and we have mostly great people.”

He added, “So the overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly. We want it done safely. But we want law and order. This is about law and order, but it’s about — it’s about justice also. And it’s about safety.”

NPR reports: “The executive order, according to senior White House officials, will focus on three areas: credentialing and certifying police officers; creating a database to track officers accused of misconduct and stopping them from going from one police force to another; and sending out social workers with law enforcement on calls with persons suspected of having mental health issues.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via the White House.

