A prominent longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump is blasting him for treating loyalty as a one-way street.

In a scorching rant following Trump’s endorsement of Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, former Pennsylvania congressman Tom Marino buried the ex-president for backing Mastriano rather than former Rep. Lou Barletta — who was one of his earliest supporters in Congress.

Back in 2016, the Washington Post cited both Marino and Barletta as two of the people Trump trusted most in Congress, and noted the importance of their support in Trump’s securing the GOP nomination at a time when very few elected officials were supporting his candidacy.

“Trump insiders say both men’s endorsements were crucial in helping Trump win Pennsylvania in April,” the Post’s Amber Phillips wrote. “That night, you’ll recall, was Trump’s five-state sweep in the Northeastern primary and seemingly the beginning of the end of the Republican nominating contests.”

But their reward for that in 2022 is nothing, and Marino isn’t happy about it. In video posted by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times from a Barletta campaign event, Marino tore into the former president for leaving Barletta at the alter.

“Where in the hell is the loyalty?!” Marino said. “Lou and I were the first congressmen to come out and endorse Trump in his first election. We took a lot of heat about it.”

He added, “I’m very disappointed in the former president. Because apparently, the loyalty does not go as far as he says.”

Marino went on to accuse Trump of not choosing the candidates he actually prefers for endorsements, instead jumping on the frontrunner’s bandwagon in the latter stages of the race. (Recent polls show Mastriano with a 10 point lead over Barletta.)

“I’ll tell you what he does,” Marino said. “He watches the polls and whoever is the lead, coming into the tail end of things, that’s who he’s going to give out his endorsement.”

