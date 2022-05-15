Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) seemed completely taken aback by the questioning he was subjected to from Fox News anchor Shannon Bream.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bream pressed Stitt about the trigger law he just signed which would ban abortion in his state if the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade. Bream cited a 2014 Pew Research Center poll which found 51 percent of Oklahomans believe abortion should be legal.

Stitt disputed the polling.

“Some of those different facts or those newspapers that you’re quoting are not what we find with the people in Oklahoma,” Stitt said — before deceptively proceeding to imply that because a large number of legislators agree on this single issue, a commensurate slice of the electorate automatically shares their view. “These bills, the representatives are elected from all over the state of Oklahoma. Probably 80, 90 percent passage in our state. So I totally disagree with those numbers.”

Bream went on to invoke Fox News polling which found that Americans favor a ban on abortion after six weeks by a 50-46 margin. The anchor questioned Stitt on how his state’s law would apply to victims of rape or incest, given that they may not even know if they are pregnant within six weeks.

“What do you say to a woman who finds herself in that situation, lives in your state and feels like she’s got no options?” Bream asked.

“Well first off, super compassionate about that,” Stitt replied. “I have daughters. Cannot even imagine what that would be like, and that hardship. But you have to choose — that is a human being inside the womb. And we’re going to do everything we can to protect life, and love both the mother and the child. And we don’t think that killing one to protect another is the right thing to do either. And our heart is super compassionate about that. We want all the churches, all the services, the state, the nonprofits to come around with adoption services. And that’s super, super hard. And we’re going to do everything we can to help them. But aborting that child we don’t think is the right thing to do.”

The Fox News anchor then confronted Stitt with a series of statistics. In the state, 21.3 percent of children live below the poverty line, 71 percent of SNAP participants are in families with children. and Oklahoma is ranked 42nd overall in child well being by a prominent advocacy group.

“What is the plan in Oklahoma to help women if you’re advising them to carry through on these pregnancies when they are up against some real challenges?”

Stitt appeared clearly flummoxed and sniped at Bream in response.

“Well, I mean, here’s the deal,” he scoffed. “Is the answer to the socialist Democrat left to abort poor kids? I mean, that’s just ridiculous to even kind of quote those types of stats. We have a free market in Oklahoma. We believe that God has a special plan for every single life, and every single child. And we want everybody to have the same opportunities in Oklahoma. And aborting a child is not the right answer.”

Watch above, via Fox.

