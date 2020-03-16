Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in an interview on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes over the upper chambers delay in bringing the coronavirus aid package bill to the floor, billing the move as “absolutely irresponsible.”

Hayes began by asking Warren if it was a wise decision for McConnell to send the senate home for three days for recess and then fly to Kentucky for a celebration for a former Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh clerk.

The MSNBC host then cited a tweet sent out by McConnell Monday criticizing the house coronavirus aid package.

“Do you think that was a wise decision by the Senate majority leader?” Hayes asked Warren.

Warren fired back, “No, I think it was absolutely irresponsible of the senate leader to do that.”

“He ultimately called everyone in for a vote tonight, a vote that did not occur because he worked out a deal. He had a problem in his own party, a deal that could have been worked out last week. And we have still not moved forward on the coronavirus bill,” Warren continued.

“This makes no sense at all. It’s as if he has no sense of urgency about this problem and no sense of what to do.”

“You started this by asking do I fetter Trump admitted there is a problem, sure. It’s time to act. We should have been acting months ago, and if that message still has not arrived with the president or Mitch McConnell, we’re in real trouble,” Warren concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

