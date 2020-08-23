In an interview for State of the Union, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf argued that the QAnon online conspiracy theory movement does not rise to the level of a serious concern for domestic security.

CNN’s Jake Tapper grilled Wolf on a number of subjects on Sunday morning, and he used part of the interview to ask Wolf if he agrees with the FBI’s assessment that QAnon’s followers pose a domestic terror threat. Wolf answered that “I don’t have any reason” to dispute the FBI on the matter.

From there, Tapper brought up Trump’s embrace last week of the Q movement’s support while claiming not to know what the cult is about. This prompted Tapper to ask “Is this something that [Trump and Mike Pence] should know about and they should dismiss and actually argue against, do you think?”

This led to Wolf giving a dismissive view for QAnon’s significance.

When I look at all the threats facing the homeland, this is not one that rises to a significant level. There are many other threats here domestically as well as overseas that we’re focused on and we’ll continue to look at those and address those. So, I can’t comment and not going to comment on every fringe element and fringe group out there.

From there, Tapper brought up the criminal conduct perpetrated by members of the QAnon following, and he asked Wolf, “You condemn them, right?”

“Absolutely,” said Wolf. “Any individual group that’s kidnapping, murdering or doing any number of criminal and illegal attacks… I absolutely condemn.”

Watch above, via CNN.

