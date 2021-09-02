Afghanistan Vet Max Rose Says Biden Made Right Call in Withdrawing: ‘History Will Be On the President’s Side’

Former Democratic congressman and Afghanistan War veteran Max Rose says history will favor President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the United States out of Afghanistan, even with the chaos involved in the process.

Rose, who was wounded during his service in Afghanistan, joined Morning Joe on Thursday, and Willie Geist asked him if he thought Biden made “the right call” by adhering to the August 31 withdrawal deadline. Rose’s answer: “in a word, yes, he did.”

I’ve got the scars of this war on my body, on my soul. I have seen people who I absolutely love get hurt in Afghanistan so this is personal and the last month has been in a way triggering, but I won’t let that emotion cloud my reasoning here. President Biden did the absolute right thing and we’re all safer as a result.

Rose went on by calling out the “frauds” who flip-flopped on leaving Afghanistan after supporting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pull out of the country. He also blasted the idea of extending America’s operations in Afghanistan, and while he acknowledged that the country could backslide into a sanctuary for terrorism, “Afghanistan is one of roughly 20 different nations across the world from Africa to Asia to the Middle East where terrorists could constitute.”

“We shouldn’t perpetually occupy each and every one of those nations,” Rose said. “We should have, and we do, have a global counterterrorism infrastructure that can respond to threats wherever they come. We have to be amenable as we have been to working with bad actors to fight evil actors such as the Taliban if the opportunity presents itself. That doesn’t mean we should trust them, it means we should do everything we can to keep the homeland safe.”

Rose summarized that withdrawal was “a tough decision,” but “it was the right decision, the decision previous presidents were unwilling to do, and I think history will be on the president’s side.” While the evacuation from Afghanistan failed to get numerous Americans and U.S. allies out of the country, Rose praised it as “most significant evacuation in the history of the world,” even as he said the effort to process all of these people should be streamlined and made less bureaucratic.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com