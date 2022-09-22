Alex Jones Grilled On the Stand For Portraying Judge Sitting Next to Him as a ‘Tyrant’ With ‘Lasers Coming Out of Her Eyes’

Infowars founder Alex Jones was grilled on the stand Thursday for his comments about Judge Barbara Bellis and the entire defamation trial, with the plaintiff’s team putting meme images from the conspiracy site on screen.

On the seventh day in of Jones’s second Sandy Hook defamation trial, attorney Chris Mattei confronted the far-right host about his conspiracy theories in general, including his website and podcast commentary about the lawsuit itself.

“Ever since this trial started, you’ve been calling it a kangaroo court yourself, right?” Mattei asked Jones. “And you’ve called this judge a tyrant, correct?”

Jones agreed he has, and when asked if he uses the term tyrant a lot, Jones said, “only when they act like it.”

“One way that you’ve been conveying to your audience that Judge Bellis has been acting like a tyrant is by showing her with lasers coming out of her eyes, right? You know you did that?” asked Mattei.

“I didn’t direct that, the first time I saw it was in court,” said Jones.

This image from his show was then shown on screen.

They then had to go back and forth about whether the image represented the “tyrant” that Jones has been talking about, and the exchange involved the attorney having to ask more than once about the judge in the room being depicted with “lasers coming out of her eyes.”

