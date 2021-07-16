Ana Navarro Slams Ron DeSantis’s ‘Grotesque’ Anti-Fauci, Anti-Mask Beer Koozies: ‘How the Hell Are You Gonna Drink a Beer If You’re Dead?’

CNN’s Ana Navarro ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s fundraising group selling merchandise featuring beer koozies that read “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” and “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

“I can tell you as a Floridan,” said Navarro. “I am dismayed and heartbroken to see where we are in the state of Florida.”

“One out of every five new cases is coming out of Florida,” she said. “And in the meantime, you’ve Governor Ron DeSantis… selling beer koozies, profiting and making campaign money off of Covid and minimizing the pain of those who have lost loved ones in Florida and across the country. I think that’s grotesque and I think it’s irresponsible.”

She then had this exchange with hosts Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell:

BLACKWELL: We put up on the screen the “Don’t Fauci my Florida” t-shirt. He’s also selling this beer koozie, this cooler. “How the hell am I gonna be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” CAMEROTA: It’s hard to drink a beer with a ventilator also. BLACKWELL: Really tough to drink with a ventilator. NAVARRO: How the hell are you gonna drink a beer if you’re dead? How the hell are you gonna drink a beer if you’re dead? And I speak as somebody whose husband was hospitalized for five days with Covid.

Blackwell asked conservative writer Jeremy Hunt, who had said vaccine misinformation is a symptom of mistrust in government, “Is this a solution, Jeremy, when the governor of Florida is selling merchandise to raise funds on ‘How the hell am I gonna drink a beer if I’m wearing a mask?’ or ‘Don’t Fauci my Florida?’ Is that solution-based?”

Hunt said DeSantis has more trust among Floridians than the Biden administration, and that the governor has promoted the vaccine, saying, “We cannot just completely default to whatever the Biden administration cooks up” in terms of dealing with misinformation on social media.

Watch above via CNN.

