‘Apologies for That!’ C-SPAN Host Keeps His Cool as He Dumps Caller for Saying ‘Colored People’

A caller on CSPAN got cut off for saying “colored people” while two minority guests were on air.

During Monday’s Washington Journal, American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent Ebony McMorris and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu discussed the week ahead in Washington.

“I want to know if we can cut out some of these liberal things that are going on in America, just like on the TV now, we have two minorities. And I’m not against you minorities…,” said the caller as CSPAN host Pedro Echevarria interrupted and said, “Caller, that shouldn’t be a factor. The guests we invite to our program we did invite, so what’s your question or comment for them please?”

The caller said, “When I was a little boy, listen, I’m 83 years old, I was a little boy, the colored people…”

“Okay, we’re going to stop it there,” said Echevarria, who cut out the caller and kept his cool. He added, “Apologies for that!”

During the call, McMorris showed a smile while Wu kept a straight face.

NBC News producer for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ben Pu posted the clip on Twitter.

the restraint shown here is just 🤌 “I want to know if we can cut out some of these liberal things that are going on in America, just like on the TV now, we have two minorities. And I’m not against you minorities… when I was a little boy, the colo–” pic.twitter.com/wSYDT3BHJj — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) April 26, 2022

Watch above, via CSPAN.

