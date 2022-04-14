NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday for what she called a “stunt” in dropping off illegal migrants outside Fox News’ DC bureau.

This fulfilled a pledge by Abbott to send illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration and border policies.

During her show, Banfield criticized Abbott for appearing on Fox News last week to convey the message he was trying to send by sending these migrants to the nation’s capital:

I was a little annoyed that the plan was to drop the first busload of these migrants in front of Fox News. There are other channels out there covering the story as well, hello?! So that’s not necessary. It actually detracts from, I think, the message that Gov. Abbott was trying to send, which I think might be considered a legitimate one for a lot of people, but then you stunt it up by suggesting that one network’s getting a freebie. It’s stupid. That’s just stupid. I think this is a viable conversation for everyone to have.

Banfield called on Abbott to appear on NewsNation “and not just tailoring his messages for Fox News viewers ’cause, like I said, it’s stupid when you act in a partisan way like that ’cause some of these things are really a nonpartisan thing for a lot of viewers. There are a lot of people who don’t watch Fox who would like to know about this story.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

