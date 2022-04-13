Texas Governor Sends Bus of Undocumented Immigrants to Fox and NBC Newsrooms in DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a bus of illegal migrants to the DC newsrooms of Fox News, NBC News, and CSPAN.

The bus arrived on Wednesday in front of the building that houses those newsrooms, according to Fox News’ John Roberts.

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX carries out his pledge to transport illegal migrants to Washington, DC. The bus pulled up right in front of the building that houses @FoxNews , @NBCNews and ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/KsrP04LSuw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 13, 2022

This fulfilled a pledge by Abbott to send illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., in protest of the Biden administration’s immigration and border policies.

Last week, Abbott said:

To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Abbott’s pledge “a publicity stunt.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

