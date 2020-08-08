Bike-Riding Biden Trolls Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy: You’re My Running Mate Pick

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was biking on Saturday when he was asked about his still-unnamed 2020 running mate pick by FNC’s Peter Doocy. Biden’s reply went viral quickly.

“Mr. Vice President have you picked a running mate yet?” asked Doocy as Biden and his entourage were passing by on their biking excursion.

“Yeah I have,” said Biden.

“You have? Who is it?” asked Doocy, on the trail of hot bike trail breaking news.

“You!” Biden joked, as he passed close to the camera.

Fox producer Pat Ward described the moment as Biden confirming he’d made a selection.

Fox producer Pat Ward described the moment as Biden confirming he'd made a selection.

On Fox, playing the clip for Neil Cavuto, Doocy too separated the yes from the joke, saying “he did answer with a direct ‘yes’, he has picked a running mate.”

Other Fox News folks joined in.

Other Fox News folks joined in.

But Biden’s press secretary TJ Ducklo quashed the whole thing pretty quickly on social media.

But Biden's press secretary TJ Ducklo quashed the whole thing pretty quickly on social media.

Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders mocked Fox News for thinking the Democratic nominee would break the news of having reached a decision while he was riding a bike past Steve Doocy.

Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders mocked Fox News for thinking the Democratic nominee would break the news of having reached a decision while he was riding a bike past Steve Doocy.

And deputy press secretary Matt Hill used the moment to pitch their campaign texts.

And deputy press secretary Matt Hill used the moment to pitch their campaign texts.

Jokes, of course, ensued.

Jokes, of course, ensued.



Not to mention the inevitable 4D Chess postulates.

Not to mention the inevitable 4D Chess postulates.

If all publicity is good publicity then perhaps it’s not a total loss for anyone. Except maybe the guy who already started printing “Biden/Doocy” bumper stickers.

