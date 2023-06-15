Bill Barr Says There IS a Two-Tiered Justice System — But Trump Isn’t One Of Its Victims

Bill Barr argued that there is an unfairness in how Democrats and Republicans are treated under the justice system, but the way to fix it is not to let Donald Trump skate on the charges from his classified documents case.

After the former attorney general laughed off hyperbolic defenses of Trump during his interview with Bret Baier, the Fox News host brought up Republicans complaining about the “two-tiers of justice” in America. Baier cited John Durham’s assessment that the FBI lacked factual basis when they launched the Trump-Russia investigation, and also the complaints about why Hillary Clinton wasn’t prosecuted for obstruction of justice while Trump was just arraigned.

Barr answered by reiterating his belief that “there is a two-tiered system of justice,” and he tried to deal with it while he was in office. When Barr raised the question of how to address the “unfairness,” he answered with another question that (once again) rejected the idea that Trump is a political victim.

Do you do it by letting someone who has — if you believe they flagrantly violated the law. Do you give them a pass? Is that how we fix the two-tiered system of justice? Because it’s not unjust to that person — to take them, hold him to account — if in fact, they committed a flagrant violation. I think the injustice in the situation is the failure to do things six years earlier on Hillary Clinton. And I think you address that by trying to uphold what is the right standard and apply it to people as they go. You don’t get to restore the rule of law by further derogating from the rule of law.

Barr went on from there by defending his handling of the internal documents at the root of the concurrent investigation into the alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden. At the same time, Barr expressed interest in seeing the results, disappointed that the probe has gone this long without producing any.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com