Bob Woodward Defends Decision to Call Trump Unfit: ‘The Evidence is Overwhelming, Out of His Own Mouth’

Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward defended his decision to pronounce Donald Trump unfit to be president of the United States.

Woodward gave an interview to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, which included discussion of the author’s assessment that Trump is “the wrong man for the job.” That comment was made in reference to the conclusion of Rage, Woodward’s newly-released book on the Trump administration which incorporated a multitude of recorded interviews with the president.

When asked why he reserved such judgment when covering previous presidents, Woodward pointed to his extensive efforts to cover Trump and said, “I did not want to join the ranks of the Senate Republicans who know that Trump is the wrong man for the job but won’t say it publicly.”

“The evidence is overwhelming out of his own mouth,” Woodward went on. “He failed to protect the people. And he knew the threat of this virus much earlier…Two hundred thousand people, the countrymen he leads, have died. He could have taken remedial action. He could have protected the country.”

Woodward defended his decision not to release the tape early of Trump’s admitted Covid-19 downplaying — claiming people already knew he was understating the impact of the virus. This segued into a debate where Woodward and Swan argued about whether Trump’s supporters would’ve taken greater precautions against the pandemic if they knew of the president’s minimization sooner.

Watch above, via Axios.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]