The first 2020 U.S. presidential election debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is set to take place at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The debate will take place in Cleveland, OH, and will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, with topics including’ the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court, and the integrity of the election.

You can find out more about tonight’s presidential election debate, as well as future debates, in Mediaite’s guide.

Watch live above via C-SPAN.

