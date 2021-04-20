CNN’s New Day Defends Capitol Riot Coverage After Ruling on Brian Sicknick’s Death: ‘This Doesn’t Change What Happened on January 6th’

CNN’s John Berman and Brian Stelter stood by their network’s reporting on the storming of the U.S. Capitol following the newly-released medical review on the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

On Tuesday, New Day covered the Washington, D.C.’s chief medical examiner’s determination that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after responding to the attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Sicknick was assaulted by two rioters who sprayed him with bear mace, but Dr. Francisco J. Diaz said there was no evidence Sicknick died from that, even though he also said the events of the day “played a role in his condition.”

As the show covered the Sicknick medical review, Berman turned to Brian Stelter and said “This doesn’t change what happened on January 6th. This doesn’t change the fact of the insurrection.”

Berman conceded afterwards that the news does mark a departure from “what we suspected at the beginning and over the course of time here” in the media coverage on the insurrection. However, he decried what he labeled an “effort among some in conservative media and on the right in general just to rewrite or to deny that January 6th happened at all.”

When asked how the Sicknick news will factor in, Stelter predicted it will worsen the “riot denialism” from those who’ve tried to minimize the insurrection. He further defended the media’s coverage of the riot by saying the story of Sicknick’s death was subject to evolution as more facts came out, and people “should be skeptical” of initial accounts.

“That’s the media lesson,” Stelter said, “but then the political lesson is there’s this MAGA media agenda to downplay the riot, to downplay the assaults that day, the attack on democracy. And any little bit of news gets used to fuel that agenda. That’s what Tucker Carlson was doing last night, that what the Trump troll army are trying to do now. It’s a shame they’re doing that using the case of a dead officer to downplay the riot.”

“The insurrection happened,” Berman concluded. “Officer Sicknick is dead…To use one to disprove the other, disingenuous to say the least.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]