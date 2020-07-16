MSNBC’s Chris Hayes blamed Republican’s unwillingness to enact mask mandates for the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the United States, saying, “This is why we’re in the hell we are.”

Hayes began by playing a clip of Sen. Thom Tills (R-NC) saying, “The stakes are very high this election, but you know why I know we’re going to win? Because people remember how good their lives were back in February” at the virtual North Carolina Republican Convention last week.

“Really? That says it all,” Hayes said with a graphic entitled “Pro-Virus Republicans” next to him. “They want the last few months to not have happened, to be wiped from everyone’s memories, to be some fluke, an alternate dimension that we warped into and how we will warp back out into normality.”

“They governed that way, too, by and large,” Hayes continued. “And it hasn’t worked. That’s why we’re in the hell we are. That’s exactly what the fight about masks is, I think. Masks are a visual reminder that everything isn’t normal.”

Over half [29] of the 50 states currently require masks for people who go out in public. Still, some notable Republican politicians have gone against mandates, citing people’s right to choose if they want to wear a mask or not. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is suing Atlanta’s mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the city’s mask mandate for violating his emergency orders.

