Chris Hayes Mocks ‘Deranged’ Montage of Fox Hosts and Guests Wailing About ‘An Outbreak of Woke Banks’

An incredulous Chris Hayes reacted with derision to a montage of Fox hosts and guests blaming woke-ism for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which faced a bank run and liquidity issues before being taken over by regulators last week.

Conservatives have alleged the bank failed because it was “too woke.” But as Hayes and others pointed out, many of its depositors were cutthroat tech titans, such as Peter Thiel, a self-described libertarian.

On Tuesday’s All In, Hayes said former President Donald Trump “deregulated the banks,” which he said is a problem for Republicans from a rhetorical standpoint. In 2018, Trump eased Great Recession-era restrictions on financial institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank.

“The Trump-aligned Republican Party has to come up with some sort of cover story that papers over this inherent ideological contradiction,” he said. “It’s not an easy task. And I have to – credit where due – tip my cap because they landed on a truly, comically, preposterous one. Folks, we’ve got an outbreak of woke banks.”

The host played a montage of various Fox News and Fox Business Network personalities and guests blaming wokeness for the bank failure:

This is really the first bank failure that was caused by adherence to woke beliefs and policies. – David Asman, Fox News The Obama administration – Eric Holder – swooped, in and imposed DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion standards on the entire financial sector. And that’s one of the main reasons our big banks are now increasingly incompetent. – Tucker Carlson, Fox News This bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on the core mission. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, appearing on Fox News Silicon Valley Bank is a woke Biden bank. They were holding seminars on Lesbian Visibility Day and National Pride Month. – Jesse Watters, Fox News. They were one of the most woke banks… They made loans to very risky ventures based more on their liberal wokeness than on the actual ability for that borrower to pay the loans back. – Rep. James Comer, appearing on Fox Business

Hayes scoffed at the takes.

“To be clear, this was the bank that Peter Thiel – the big Trump backer, the big billionaire right-wing dude, his funds put their money there,” he said. “This was the bank of the Silicon Valley tech bros. This bank. The woke bank.”

The MSNBC host played a clip of Fox Business host Larry Kudlow stating, “And lord knows whatever left-wing romping was going on in these woke banks. And by the way, San Francisco [Federal Reserve] head Mary Daly is considered herself to be quite a wokester.”

“That’s right,” Hayes responded. “The woke wokesters almost woke the economy. Are you tracking this?”

Hayes chuckled and said conservatives are “telling increasingly deranged stories” to obscure their anti-regulatory policies.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com