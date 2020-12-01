Former DHS Cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs suggested he will pursue legal retribution in response to Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova demanding his execution.

Ever since Donald Trump fired Krebs from his job for debunking several of the president’s 2020 Election conspiracy theories, Krebs has drawn Trump’s repeated anger for defending his assessment that the election wasn’t compromised by mass fraud. As diGenova spoke to Newsmax on Monday about his involvement with Trump’s legal effort to dispute the election, he seethed that Krebs is a “class A moron” who “should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”

On Tuesday, Krebs gave an interview to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, and she asked for his response to the “disturbing and outrageous” rhetoric.

“It’s certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior,” Krebs stoically answered, “The way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I’ve got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they’re probably going to be busy.”

“You feel these legal actions that might arise from comments like that?” Guthrie asked for clarification. She also inquired if Krebs was concerned for his safety.

“We’re taking a look at all of our available opportunities,” Krebs said. “I’m not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I’m reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though.”

Watch above, via NBC.

