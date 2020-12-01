Monday night’s Late Show featured additional footage from Stephen Colbert’s interview with Barack Obama — and the host even got the former president to admit some mistakes.

At the end of the interview, Colbert introduced the last segment: “Questions We’re Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before.”

The host began by asking if Obama prefers the Dairy Queen Blizzard or a Frosty from Wendy’s, prompting the former president to confidently replied with “Frosty from Wendy’s.”

After some other warm-up questions, Colbert finally asked about the important stuff:

“How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?”

Colbert is clearly a huge fan of the legendary singer-songwriter and even broke down in tears on his show one night when Parton gave an impromptu performance of Bury Me Beneath the Willow.

“That’s a mistake. I’m shocked” Obama replied, explaining that he probably did not give one to her because he assumed she already had one.

Colbert then asked if he realized that after eight years in the White House, that is the mistake he made.

“Actually that was a screw-up,” Obama answered. “I’m surprised. She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.”

The two then began to discuss Thanksgiving plans, as the interview was recorded last week, stressing that CDC guidelines suggested that Americans stay home this year to avoid traveling.

“I know you can’t invite me because it just wouldn’t be safe, it wouldn’t be the responsible thing to do,” Colbert said to Obama. “So you know I can’t come and I’m not going to come, but just for niceties would you like to invite me? Because you know I can’t come.”

Obama revealed that he would invite Colbert’s wife over but not the host himself, explaining that he trusts her ability to handle coronavirus safety protocols more.

Watch above, via YouTube.

