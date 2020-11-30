Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova indulged in an outrageous, reckless call for violence on Newsmax, telling host Howie Carr that former DHS Cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot” for daring to debunk the absurd election conspiracies being pushed by President Donald Trump.

During a call-in interview with Carr on Monday, diGenova ran through some of the Trump legal team’s transparently false — and increasingly fruitless — attempts at stopping the inexorable inauguration of President Joe Biden in January.

DiGenova, notably, has a long history of pushing baseless conspiracy theories and incendiary political rhetoric on cable — and he delivered on that track record with Carr, when the host asked about possible Trump election lawsuits in Virginia.

“We know there were some statistical anomalies in Virginia, like we’re in a lot of other places,” diGenova claimed, before attacking mail-in balloting, sans evidence, as “corrupt.”

“Anybody who thinks that this the election went well, like that idiot [Chris] Krebs, who used to be the head of cybersecurity,” diGenova continued, attacking the former DHS official who was summarily fired by Trump via Tweet after Krebs dared to debunk the president’s many deranged voter fraud claims and instead rated the 2020 election the “most secure” in the nation’s history.

“The guy who as on 60 Minutes last night,” Carr said, commiserating.

“That guy is a Class A moron,” diGenova spat out in disgust, before offering up two different ways Krebs could be executed that was noticeably devoid of sarcasm. “He should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”

Carr’s response to calling for the death of a public official whose only crime was to publicly disagree with the president? A few sympathetic chuckles, before he matter-of-factly moved on to his next question.

But diGenova’s violent rhetoric comes at a fraught time, as several state-level officials around the country have received death threats for not buying into the Trump campaign’s false narrative about widespread fraud. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also a Republican, called out his party for not standing up to the “wild mob” of pro-Trump conservatives threatening public officials who are just doing their jobs.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

