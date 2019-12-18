As the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews expressed some alarm about that POTUS is going to do now.

“I’m going to be watching Trump’s behavior now,” he said, talking about how Trump has cultivated a very particular brand over the years. “He talks about womens’ looks, he talks about his looks. He’s a very aesthetic guy. He’s obsessed with appearance and obsessed with gold and golden buildings and high rise golden buildings.”

And now he’s marked “ugly,” Matthews continued, bringing up the word the president himself used in talking about the impeachment process.

“He is ugly in history. And how’s he going to react to that? Is he going to break worse?” Matthews said. “But I’ll tell you one thing it’s going to do to him, he now will do anything to get elected, because it’s the only way back for him, is to double this, to win twice no matter what the deep state, fake media, etc. He has to win the next time.”

