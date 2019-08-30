Lightning crashes ⛈⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DwpT6P8HYV — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) August 29, 2019

Now this one was close.

Matt Rodewald — a reporter for Phoenix’s Fox affiliate — was out in the field during a torrential downpour on Wednesday night preparing for a live shot for the evening news.

Just feet away from him, a bolt of lightning struck, jolting the reporter out of the shot.

According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, the massive storm resulted in nearly 20,000 power outages.

Amazingly, Rodewald went on to deliver his report after gathering himself. What a pro!

Watch above.

