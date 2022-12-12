CNBC’s Joe Kernen Pauses Interview with Biden Advisor Pushing ‘Clean Energy’ Economy As He Can’t Hear Over Leaf Blower

An interview between CNBC’s Joe Kernen and White House economic advisor Heather Boushey was interrupted on Monday by a running leaf blower in the background, just as they were discussing the administration’s efforts to move towards a “clean energy” economy.

While Kernen and Boushey discussed continuing struggles Americans face due to inflation, President Joe Biden’s economic advisor gave a wordy defense of the economy and labor market, but Kernen appeared to miss it as noises grew outside the White House behind Boushey.

“So you usually have a leaf blower, gasoline-powered leaf blower so that I can’t hear what’s going on,” Kernen said, asking what Boushey was “piping” into the audio.

Boushey laughed and confirmed it was a leaf blower behind her, but did not say whether it was gasoline-powered in response to Kernen.

“I think that must be an electric one,” Squawk Box co-anchor Rebecca Quick said in the background before she and Kernen both questioned whether the White House workers knew Boushey, who sits on Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, was on TV.

Before the incident with the leaf blower, Boushey did her best to push for a massive transition to “clean energy” in the economy, something officials from Biden’s administration have pushed for before when discussing economic woes.

Boushey claimed this “clean energy” economy would help avoid troubles like the supply chain issues that have plagued the economy.

“We all saw over the course of the pandemic how fragile America’s supply chains are. And we’ve seen, of course, it’s brought into stark relief, especially since [Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked war in the Ukraine, how we need to make sure that we are focused on this transition to clean energy for the sake of the environment, but also to make sure that we have that energy independence,” she said.

Watch above via CNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com