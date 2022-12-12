Republican Senators Hone In, Heap Praise On Possible 2024 Challenger to Donald Trump

As former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign continues to be mired in controversy and has yet to spark a rallying effect in the GOP some Republican senators have begun looking to one of their own as their party’s next standard bearer.

Politico’s Marianne Levine quoted six GOP senators on Monday all heaping praise on Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and hyping him as a potential 2024 contender – who already appears to have significant Congressional support.

Levine begins her rundown by quoting top Republican Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Cornyn (R-TX), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) all boosting Scott with high praise:

Joni Ernst is “very excited” about a potential Tim Scott presidential run. John Cornyn would “advise him to go for it.” And John Barrasso said it “doesn’t get any better than Tim Scott.” Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spent much of Donald Trump’s presidency sticking to his side, said he’s intrigued by the possibility of a Scott presidential bid in 2024 and wants to see “what Tim does” before he makes any endorsements. Scott would “bring something to the table on day one,” Graham said, adding his South Carolina colleague has “one of the most compelling stories of any Republican out there.”

Levine also throws in praise from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) who said Scott “is increasing in national prominence and [within] the party.” Tillis added “I want to see what the first quarter shapes up to be in terms of people. Anyone who is serious about it is probably going to make a decision by the end of April. … Having somebody like Tim in the mix is positive for Republicans.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who keeps a bit of a lower profile than some of his colleagues, added, “Tim is one of the more … endearing and interesting personalities in the Republican conference, and one of the most talented.”

“I think he thinks a lot about it. I mean, he just looks like a person who is making all the right moves to be a candidate,” Cramer added.

Levine also spoke with Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) who weighed in on Trump’s recently highlighted vulnerabilities as a candidate within the GOP.

“Everybody’s probably assessing it, trying to determine how much impact some of that has on [Trump’s] viability. But I don’t think there’s any question that it’s probably at least caused some people to consider, or reconsider, or perhaps embolden some, so we’ll see,” Thune said – referencing Trump’s recent scandals, including dining with a known neo-Nazi.

Levine noted, however, that if the last contested GOP presidential primary is any indication, “It’s not clear who in the GOP conference will actually follow through on a White House bid.” Levine notes that in 2016 Trump put four top GOP senators through the grinder, harshly criticizing Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rand Paul (R-KY), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Graham during the bruising primary.

