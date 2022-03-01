CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance interviewed Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday in a bunker, where the Ukrainian president expressed hope regarding the talks between Ukraine and Russia amid the latter’s military invasion of the former.

“Did anything substantial come out of that? Is there any hope as the world watches for diplomacy?” asked Chance.

“They decided to begin to speak about this situation,” responded Zelensky, adding “everybody has to stop fighting and to go to that [point] from where it was began…six days ago.”

Zelensky went on to say, “I think there are principal things, you can do it, and that is very important moment. If you’ll do these and if [that] side is ready, it means that they are ready that they’re ready for the peace.”

However, continued Zelensky, if the Russians aren’t “ready, that you’re just, you know … wasting time.”

Chance asked Zelensky whether Ukraine is “wasting” its time or if Russia is “ready.”

“We’ll see,” replied Zelensky.

The two sides held talks on Monday on the Ukraine-Belarus border. Zelensky was not there. Although Russian state media reported on Tuesday that there will be a second round of discussions on Wednesday, Turkey said that prospect is unlikely.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com