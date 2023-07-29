CNN Political Analyst Says Nominating Donald Trump Is ‘A Lot Like Peeing Your Pants’: ‘It Feels Good For A Couple Of Seconds’

Former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan compared nominating Donald Trump for the presidency to “a lot like peeing your pants” because “it feels good for a couple of seconds” until you wake up and realize “what you just did.”

Despite legal troubles and the possibility of facing four criminal indictments in four different jurisdictions, Trump currently leads the Republican presidential field, according to multiple polls.

Moderate Republicans in the GOP have begun floating names such as Glenn Youngkin and Tim Scott as possible replacements to Trump who could reach a wider range of voters.

Duncan, a CNN political analyst, told network anchor Victor Blackwell on Saturday that he hopes a “once in a generational leader” is currently running in the GOP field but that Republican contenders need to criticize the former president more often.

“They should all be unanimous in rebuking anything Donald Trump has to do and say he’s hijacked our Republican Party,” Duncan claimed.

“Nominating Donald Trump for the Republican Party is a lot like peeing in your pants,” he added. “It’s going to feel good for a couple of seconds. But then you wake up and you realize the realities of what you just did.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com