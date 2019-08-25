CNN’s Brian Stelter drew conservative outrage on Sunday by failing to challenge a guest on his show who compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and other mass-murdering autocrats.

Dr. Allen Frances, former chairman of Duke University’s Psychiatry Department, was on Reliable Sources to talk with Stelter about whether the media has any merit in calling out Trump’s supposedly-deteriorating mental condition. During this segment, Frances determined that “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

After the show was over, Stelter tweeted that he should’ve pushed back on Frances’ comments, but claimed he didn’t hear them in the moment due to technical difficulties.

I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that's why the show open didn't look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2019

The segment has drawn significant attention from the conservative Twitterverse in a short period of time. Many of the reactions are split between ripping Stelter’s handling of the commotion, or else, slamming CNN’s decision to have Frances on when he’s expressed these sentiments before:

.@BrianStelter is shocked — shocked! — that @AllenFrancesMD (a guy who spends much of his time on Twitter comparing Trump to Hitler) would come on his show and spend much of the segment comparing Trump to Hitler! pic.twitter.com/rVgcfegQ1D — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 25, 2019

Also, let’s acknowledge audio can cut out, but…umm…there are things called producers and others who can let you know your guest on your show just said Trump was worse than Hitler. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2019

What’s the point of naming your show @ReliableSources when you don’t even bother to challenge looney claims like this, @BrianStelter? https://t.co/3rfAcQ4LMq — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 25, 2019

CNN's latest disgusting segment about @realDonaldTrump: A CNN guest says "Trump is as destructive a person in this century has Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were." Zero push back from Brian Stelter. pic.twitter.com/ckezRzxxAh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 25, 2019

In the past two years, Trump has held back on greater involvement in Syria, canceled airstrikes in Iran, and worked feverishly to secure peace w/ North Korea. These are not the actions of a man in competition with Hitler, Stalin, or Mao. It’s utter hysteria to suggest he is. https://t.co/t06BCxAbE8 — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) August 25, 2019

From benching pro-Trump contributors to not pushing back on incendiary comments like this, CNN isn't even trying to hide their bias anymore.https://t.co/ubOGUGurfv — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 25, 2019

Enemy of the people. https://t.co/wAS7A4iMLL — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) August 25, 2019

As reckless and disgraceful as anything you’ll hear on national television. This blindly partisan psychiatrist had no business being given any platform after saying Trump may be responsible for the deaths of tens of millions. https://t.co/wBMqZw5J7P — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 25, 2019

Must hand it to CNN: FINALLY they help deem Trump a larger mass murderer than Hitler, Mao AND Stalin!! They left out the black plague, AIDS and the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 25, 2019

Further proof that Brian Stelter is a liar His show tweeted out the exact portion of the segment where the psychiatrist made the remarks The remarks are at 2:28 If CNN had a problem with this segment they would *not* have promoted it on Twitterhttps://t.co/PH1mIUA97m — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 25, 2019

And of course, Donald Trump Jr. had something to say:

The only thing "Reliable" about Stelter is that he is reliably a leftwing hack. https://t.co/qYJb07wMdQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2019

