CNN’s Brian Stelter Criticized for Handling of Guest Who Compared Trump to Hitler: ‘Zero Push Back’

By Ken MeyerAug 25th, 2019, 3:05 pm

CNN’s Brian Stelter drew conservative outrage on Sunday by failing to challenge a guest on his show who compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and other mass-murdering autocrats.

Dr. Allen Frances, former chairman of Duke University’s Psychiatry Department, was on Reliable Sources to talk with Stelter about whether the media has any merit in calling out Trump’s supposedly-deteriorating mental condition. During this segment, Frances determined that “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

After the show was over, Stelter tweeted that he should’ve pushed back on Frances’ comments, but claimed he didn’t hear them in the moment due to technical difficulties.

The segment has drawn significant attention from the conservative Twitterverse in a short period of time. Many of the reactions are split between ripping Stelter’s handling of the commotion, or else, slamming CNN’s decision to have Frances on when he’s expressed these sentiments before:

And of course, Donald Trump Jr. had something to say:

