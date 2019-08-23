Exasperated CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was not happy with President Donald Trump’s jokes in the midst of the Dow dropping more than 500 points Friday, just after an earlier tweet in which he “hereby ordered” American companies to find an alternative to “start looking for an alternative to China.”

“I’m glad this is all funny to the president. Whether it’s farmers losing their livelihoods or workers losing part of their hard earned 401(k)s, it’s hilarious, Mr. President,” said Baldwin.

The President had tweeted:

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

This was the latest, and perhaps most funny albeit in a sort of depressing way, of the president’s erratic tweets today. Others included asking “who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” Jay Powell is the chair of the federal reserve which Trump himself appointed. Chairman Xi is the president of China.

