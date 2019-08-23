comScore

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tees Off on Trump Over Moulton Joke: ‘I’m Glad All of This is Funny to the President’

By Morgan PhillipsAug 23rd, 2019, 3:53 pm

Exasperated CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin was not happy with President Donald Trump’s jokes in the midst of the Dow dropping more than 500 points Friday, just after an earlier tweet in which he “hereby ordered” American companies to find an alternative to “start looking for an alternative to China.”

“I’m glad this is all funny to the president. Whether it’s farmers losing their livelihoods or workers losing part of their hard earned 401(k)s, it’s hilarious, Mr. President,” said Baldwin.

The President had tweeted:

This was the latest, and perhaps most funny albeit in a sort of depressing way, of the president’s erratic tweets today. Others included asking “who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?” Jay Powell is the chair of the federal reserve which Trump himself appointed. Chairman Xi is the president of China.
