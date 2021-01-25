MSNBC First in All of Cable Ratings Friday, CNN Drops to Third Overall in Prime Time But Still Tops Most Key Demo Metrics

MSNBC was the most-watched network in all of cable Friday, and had the most cable news viewers in total day, prime time, and early morning programming. CNN continued to dominate in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, while Fox had more total viewers than CNN in prime time and the early morning.

In total day viewers, MSNBC topped the competition with 1.99 million total, and 329,000 in the demo. CNN had the second-most total viewers, 1.71 million, but far outpaced the other cable news networks in the demo, with 473,000 viewers. Fox was third overall in total day, with 1.65 million total viewers and 269,000 in the demo.

In prime time, MSNBC had the most overall viewers, with nearly 3 million total, and 482,000 in the demo. Fox wasn’t far behind, with 2.94 million total viewers, and 428,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers in prime time, 2.03 million, but again dominated in the demo, with 523,000 viewers.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow helped boost the network to the top spot Friday, with The Rachel Maddow Show – the most-watched show for the day in all of cable Friday and the most watched in cable news for the 10th day in a row – getting 3.76 million total viewers and 609,000 in the demo. Two Fox prime time shows were the second and third most-watched cable news shows of the day: Tucker Carlson Tonight had 3.32 million total viewers, and 485,000 in the demo, while Hannity had 3.19 million total viewers, and 431,000 in the demo.

The three most-watched shows in the A25-54 demo Friday were three hours of CNN Newsroom, with the 3:00 p.m. hour, hosted by Brooke Baldwin, getting 707,000 demo viewers (2.39 million total), the 2:00 p.m., hosted by Brianna Keilar, getting 689,000 demo viewers (2.27 million total), and the 1:00 p.m., also hosted by Keilar, getting 663,000 demo viewers (2.33 million total).

In the early morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe won in both overall viewers and the demo, with 1.57 million total and 304,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends had the second-most total viewers, 1.08 million, and 201,000 viewers in the demo. CNN’s New Day had the fewest overall early morning viewers, with 958,000 total, and the second-most in the demo, with 249,000.

