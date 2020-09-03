CNN anchor Jim Sciutto declared on Thursday morning that college students shouldn’t be partying like it’s 2019, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Dayton Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley who joined Sciutto for the segment concurred with his ‘OK Boomer’ moment of not partying like it was 2019.

“What do you think the right balance is, with these universities, beyond, as you say, telling students you can’t be dumb, you can’t go to a party like it’s 2019,” Sciutto stated. “It just does not work.”

Whaley responded in agreement with Sciutto’s 2019 party line.

“Yeah. Do not party like it’s 2019, right. I think, it’s a really difficult situation. I feel for people both in higher-ed and K-12 where each decision has ramifications,” Whaley stated. “I think access to rapid testing would make this a lot easier and go a lot better.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]