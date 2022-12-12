CNN’s John Avlon Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Endorsing ‘Violent Sedition’ in Speech to Young Republicans

CNN’s John Avlon took the lead in ripping Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for boasting “we would have won” on January 6th if she was in charge of the insurrection that took place that day at the U.S. Capitol.

Avlon joined his colleagues on CNN This Morning to discuss Greene’s speech to the New York Young Republican Club, where she declared, “if Steve Bannon and I organized [January 6th], we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.” This marks the latest of incendiary rhetoric from Greene, and Don Lemon set the stage for the conversation by recalling how she suggested that Donald Trump should declare “Marshall Law” [SIC] just days after the riot from his supporters.

Avlon began by explaining Greene meant to say that the Capitol rioters were “insufficiently armed,” given that they were, in fact, bearing weapons during the attack on Congress.

“She was playing to the crowd,” Avlon said, “but what she is basically saying is what we’ve been pointing out: without accountability, failed insurrections are just practice. She’s saying they would have succeeded, and they would have come armed. And that’s a statement with real weight if you’re a member of Congress. That’s an endorsement of violent sedition. Make no mistake about it.”

Errol Louis picked up the discussion from there by saying Greene’s comments could land her in front of a grand jury. He also remarked that this might complicate Kevin McCarthy’s quest to be the next Speaker of the House.

“This is not stuff to take lightly,” he said. “This is a country on the edge in a lot of ways, and if she really means this, she should really repeat it under oath. I’d love to hear it.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com