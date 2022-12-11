Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Comments About ‘Armed’ Jan. 6: If I Organized It, ‘We Would Have Won’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that if the events of January 6th had happened her way, “we would have won.”

Greene spoke at the New York Young Republican Club in New York City on Saturday evening, where her speech largely consisted of blasting the Biden administration, calling the government “corrupt,” and re-affirming her opposition to supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia. Her remarks eventually arrived at the subject of January 6th, where she scoffed at the past accusations that she gave Capitol tours to Donald Trump’s supporters before they wound up laying siege to the building.

“Then Jan. 6 happened. And next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon,” Greene said. “I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

Ever since the Capitol riot, Greene and other Trump defenders have attempted to minimize the attack by falsely claiming that it was not an armed insurrection event.

As it were, former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that the ex-president knew his supporters were armed at his January 6th speech, and there have been numerous examples of the rioters carrying guns and other weapons during the events of that day.

Attendees posted video clips on Twitter of other incendiary remarks from Greene at the event, including railing about President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ “communist agenda,” and lamenting Herschel Walker’s loss in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Marjorie Taylor Greene laments how AOC gets “Secret Service” protection pic.twitter.com/hqPb39cPlP — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) December 11, 2022

