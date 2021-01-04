CNN’s John Berman and Alisyn Camerota asked if President Donald Trump has lost his grip on reality in light of his explosive phone call with Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

New Day put an immediate focus on the hour-long call where Trump pushed numerous conspiracy theories, falsely claimed he won Georgia during the 2020 election and pressed Raffensperger to overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Berman cut right to the chase on the matter by saying “we know Donald Trump lost the election. This morning, it’s fair to ask whether he lost his mind?”

“If you think that’s harsh, it’s actually the most charitable explanation for the astonish new evidence that has come to light,” he continued. “Either the president has just completely lost his grip on reality — and there is much in the hour-long recording to suggest this — or he got caught committing an act that you will hear legal experts say is, at a minimum, morally repugnant, and at a maximum, a conspiracy to violate election law.”

Berman also noted the fact that Trump’s call comes days before Georgia’s senate runoff elections, which is poised to have major implications for national politics. If Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were to lose their seats, control of the Senate would flip to the Democrats, which would give Biden’s administration a lot more political maneuverability.

Watch above, via CNN.

