CNN’s John King Says Talking to Iowa GOP Voters Who Opposed Support For Ukraine Was Like Watching ‘An Old Tucker Carlson Show’

CNN Anchor John King told colleague Dana Bash that speaking to Iowa Republican voters about their opposition to Ukraine was like watching of “an old Tucker Carlson show.”

King sat down with GOP voters in The Hawkeye State and asked them to raise their hands if they support Ukraine in the fight against Vladimir Putin. None of the voters at the table raised their hands.

Throughout their conversation with King, the Iowa Republicans claimed they believe the reason the United States and other NATO countries are giving so much support to Ukraine is to cover up Hunter Biden‘s alleged corruption.

After the interview aired, King told Bash that many of the Iowa Republicans he sat down with are “good people,” but that “they believe things that would break our fact check machine.”

“When you hear the Ukraine exchange there, it’s like watching the open of an old Tucker Carlson show. He’s not there anymore, but that’s what it is,” said King. “And these are busy people. These are hard-working people. There are too many Democrats who want to say they’re ‘Deplorables’ or, you know, ‘why talk to these people.’ There are millions of them.”

He added, “They’re good people. They raised money for the Girl Scouts. They go to church, but they believe things that would break our fact check machine. That’s just a fact. And they don’t trust us. They think we’re part of the problem. So this is a long conversation. You’re not going to solve it in one meeting.”

King spoke with a variety of Iowa voters who support Donald Trump in the upcoming caucus election, but also some suburban Republicans who believe the GOP needs to move on from the former president.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

