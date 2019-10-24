Vice President Mike Pence called out the NBA and Nike for kowtowing to the Chinese government in a speech Thursday, where he warned that China has “been trying to export censorship, the hallmark of its regime, by exploiting corporate greed” in the United States.

“As China has exercised its influence across the region and across the world, as I said last year, the Chinese Communist Party is also continuing to reward and coerce American businesses, movie studios, universities, think tanks, scholars, journalists, and local state and federal officials to influence the public debate here in America,” Pence declared. “Today China is not only exporting hundred of billions of dollars in unfairly traded goods to the United States, but lately China has also been trying to export censorship, the hallmark of its regime, by exploiting corporate greed.”

“Beijing is attempting to influence American public opinion, coercing corporate America. Far too many American multinational corporations have kowtowed to the lure of China’s money and markets, by muzzling not only criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, but even affirmative expressions of American values,” he continued, before singling out Nike as an example.

“Nike promotes itself as a so-called social justice champion. But when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,” the Vice President proclaimed. “Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets’ general manager’s seven word tweet, which read, ‘Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.'”

Pence then set his sights on the National Basketball Association (NBA), commenting, “And some of the NBA’s biggest players and owners who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China. Insiding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of that authoritarian regime.”

“A progressive corporate culture that willfully ignores the abuse of human rights is not progressive, it is repressive. When American corporations, professional sports, pro athletes embrace censorship, it’s not just wrong, it’s un-American,” Pence concluded. “American corporations should stand up for American values here at home and around the world.”

During his speech, Pence also claimed that China “wants a different American president, which is the ultimate proof that President Trump’s leadership is working.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]