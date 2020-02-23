A CNN segment on the “meme wars” took a bit of a turn this morning when David Frum offered an example that cited President Donald Trump’s weight and physical fitness issues.

John Avlon — filling in for Brian Stelter — spoke with his panel about the “meme wars” driving political and cultural conversation heading into 2020.

Avlon remarked, “One of the things that’s so interesting and sinister about this stuff is that it really does have the impact of trying to increase cynicism and apathy, that’s part of its goal, to sort of muddy the waters.”

Frum said “it has an affect on people’s affirmative ideas” before bringing up the president’s health and his attacks on Hillary Clinton four years ago:

“One of the things Donald Trump tried to spread in 2016 was the idea that Hillary Clinton was somehow physically incapable of managing the presidency. I mean, it’s audacious. Donald Trump was the oldest president ever. One of the fattest presidents ever. The least physically capable president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in a wheelchair. He can’t pick up a ball, never mind throw it. But he was able to put into the minds of tens of millions of people the idea that Hillary Clinton, who’s a very vigorous woman in good health, was somehow too sick to be president.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

