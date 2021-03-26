Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson (D) denounced the arrest of state lawmaker Park Cannon by comparing it to the racial injustice of America’s past.

Johnson spoke to CNN’s Pamela Brown on Friday, who asked him for his thoughts on Cannon’s detainment after she knocked on the door to the room where Governor Brian Kemp (R) was announcing a new voting restrictions bill. Johnson responded by calling it a “throwback to the past,” then he invoked the death of George Floyd by saying “it’s actually almost like a knee on the neck of Georgia voters.”

“Just like that officer had his knee on the neck of George Floyd, what the governor was inside closed doors in secret doing was putting his knee on the neck of Georgia’s voters,” Johnson said. “He was in his office, behind closed doors, doing with a collection of good old boys with him. She simply knocked on the door, and for that action, her hands were cuffed behind her back like a common criminal, and she was literally dragged from the capitol of Georgia.”

After ripping the “trumped-up charges” leveled against Cannon, Johnson continued by saying, “It is a throwback to the past when Black people did not have rights in this country.”

“You couldn’t even go into the Capitol. Now you can go in, but it’s a law against knocking on the door seeking entry, and it’s something that will not stand,” Johnson said. “The voters of Fulton county, the voters of Georgia, will not allow this just outrageous legislation to be the law of the land.”

Watch above, via CNN.

