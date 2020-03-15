Devin Nunes Tells Fox Viewers ‘Go to Your Local Pub’ After Fauci Says Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Reduce Interaction at Bars

Congressman Devin Nunes offered some suggestions to Fox News viewers about going out to restaurants and pubs this morning with comments very much at odds with what Dr. Anthony Fauci has been publicly advising today.

Nunes told Maria Bartiromo people should not overly panic, saying, “There’s no shortage of food in this country. People don’t need to go to the store and fight over a bottle of water or toilet paper.”

“The main thing that people need to focus on is just a couple issues. Number one, if you’re sick at all, be smart. Stay away from people,” he advised. “Number two, if you know someone that is senior, or if you have an underlying health condition especially with your lungs, you are at high risk, so we need to focus all of our energy on our senior population with underlying health concerns, and there is no reason, Maria, for the American people to be running to the grocery store, to buy 27 packs of toilet paper. Okay? There’s no shortage of toilet paper, no shortage of food.”

He also had this to say about what people can do to help businesses in their communities:

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out, but I will just say one of the things you can do — if you’re healthy, you and your family it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food. Go to your local pub.”

Those economic consequences are being felt by businesses all across the country, but Nunes’ advice runs counter to what Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier today.

On CNN, Brianna Keilar directly asked Fauci, “A new study suggests that it’s young Americans who aren’t really showing the symptoms that could really be spreading this and putting older Americans in jeopardy, more so than we realize. Would you like to see a national lockdown, basically people — you can’t go out to restaurants, bars, you need to stay home?”

Fauci responded, “I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars. Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I’d like to see.”

Chuck Todd asked Fauci on Meet the Press whether the U.S. should shut down bars and restaurants. Fauci advised that “everybody has got to get involved in distancing themselves socially” right now, especially people in cases where there’s “clearer community spread.”

On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan posed the question too. Fauci rather directly stated:

.@NIAIDNews head Dr. Anthony Fauci on avoiding crowded spaces to limit #coronavirusoutbreak: “Right now, personally, myself, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant.” https://t.co/K88fSytAIQ pic.twitter.com/AF65HXiUkp — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 15, 2020

“You don’t want to make a pronouncement that no one should ever go into a restaurant. I mean, I think that might be overkill right now, but everything is on the table. It may come to the situation where we strongly recommend — right now, myself personally, I wouldn’t go to a restaurant. I just wouldn’t, because I don’t want to be in a crowded place, I have an important job to do. I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m going to be all of a sudden self-isolating for 14 days.”

You can watch Nunes’ remarks above, via Fox News.

