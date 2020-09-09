Dr. Fauci Says He’s Frustrated By Large, Maskless Trump Rallies: ‘We Want to Set an Example’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is no fan of President Donald Trump’s rallies — at which many attendees are spotted without masks, while flouting social distance guidelines.

In an interview on CBS This Morning Wednesday, Gayle King quizzed the infectious disease expert about Trump’s increasingly frequent mass gatherings.

“The president continues to hold massive rallies where people are not wearing masks, including the president himself,” King said. “When you see that, what do you think? Is it frustrating to you as an expert on this?

“Yes, it is,” Fauci replied. “I’ve said that often. That situation — we want to set an example because we know that when you do four or five typical kind of public health measures, masks, physical distance, avoiding crowds, making sure you do most things outdoors versus indoors, those are the kind of things that turn around surges and also prevent us from getting surges. So I certainly would like to see a universal wearing of masks.”

Fauci’s criticism of Trump rallies comes one day after he threw cold water on the president’s suggestion that a coronavirus vaccine could be available before election day.

“It’s unlikely that we’ll have a definitive answer at that time,” Fauci said. “More likely, by the end of the year.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]