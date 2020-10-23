Dr. Anthony Fauci said on MSNBC Friday that coronavirus task force meetings are much less frequent now than they were months ago.

Chuck Todd asked how often the task force meets now.

Fauci said they’re meeting “less than they used to,” adding, “A few months ago when things pivoted around to more of the economic reopening of the country, the number of task force meetings have diminished and we’re averaging right now about one a week.”

He said there was a meeting last week and that Vice President Mike Pence is still in charge of the meetings.

Regarding the president himself, Fauci said the last time Trump attended a task force meeting was “several months ago.”

“Do you brief him often anymore?” Todd asked. “Does he call you up? He says you guys still talk. How often does he ask you your advice? Do you feel like you have his ear as much as Scott Atlas?”

“I definitely don’t have his ear as much as Scott Atlas right now. That has been a changing situation,” Fauci said.

